Chapman's 12th-inning homer hauls A's past Indians

Matt Chapman homered to lead off the 12th inning as the host Oakland Athletics recorded a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

May 10, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches his team take on the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Hand (2-2) entered the game to begin the 12th inning and saw Chapman deposit a 3-2 slider over the wall in left field for his 10th homer of the season. The blast was the first walk-off homer of Chapman’s career.

Ramon Laureano belted a solo homer, and Josh Phegley had an RBI single among his three hits for the Athletics, who have won three of four on the heels of losing eight of their previous nine.

Oakland relievers retired 16 straight batters to conclude the game, with Joakim Soria (1-2) striking out three while pitching the 11th and 12th innings.

Jake Bauers ripped an RBI double and scored on a double play, and Francisco Lindor had a sacrifice fly for the Indians, who have lost four of their past six.

Cleveland right fielder Tyler Naquin made a potential game-saving, lunging catch in the ninth on a ball hit by Chad Pinder with Jurickson Profar on first base.

Laureano sent a 1-1 slider from Neil Ramirez over the wall in center field to give Oakland a 3-2 lead with one out in the sixth inning. The homer was the fourth of the season for Laureano and his first since April 12.

Lou Trivino relieved Oakland starter Frankie Montas to begin the seventh and allowed a leadoff double to Kevin Plawecki, who advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly to forge a tie at 3.

Marcus Semien doubled to lead off the first inning, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch from Cody Anderson to give Oakland an early 1-0 lead.

Cleveland answered in the second inning as Carlos Gonzalez and Bauers belted back-to-back doubles to left field before the latter scored on a double play, giving the Indians a 2-1 advantage.

Phegley pulled Oakland even in the bottom of the frame with a single to right-center field to score Robbie Grossman, who had doubled.

—Field Level Media