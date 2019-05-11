Laureano's walk-off hit lifts Athletics over Indians

Ramon Laureano’s bloop single to right field scored Matt Olson with one out in the ninth inning as the host Oakland Athletics posted a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

May 11, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics on-air personality and former catcher Ray Fosse talks to Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) before the game against the Cleveland Indians at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After retiring the side in the eighth inning, A.J. Cole (0-1) promptly issued a lead-off walk to Olson and a single to Kendrys Morales in the ninth. Stephen Piscotty’s sacrifice bunt advanced the runners and Laureano’s bloop single off the end of the bat to shallow right field plated Olson for the Athletics’ second straight walk-off win.

Oakland closer Blake Treinen (2-2) entered Saturday’s game in the ninth having recorded 32 consecutive scoreless innings at home, but that streak came to an end after Leonys Martin’s single to left plated Jordan Luplow to forge a tie at 2. Cleveland had been 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position prior to Martin’s single.

Nick Hundley tripled and scored on a throwing error in the fifth inning and Matt Chapman had an RBI single for the Athletics, who made the most of their four hits to defeat the Indians for the ninth time in 10 meetings.

Martin belted his team-leading sixth homer and Trevor Bauer struck out a season high-tying 10 over seven innings for the Indians, who have dropped five of their last seven contests.

After Martin went deep to tie the game at 1 in the top of the fifth, Hundley recorded what amounted to a Little League homer in the bottom of the frame.

Hundley jumped on a 1-1 fastball from Bauer and sent a towering shot that caromed off the left-field wall and past outfielder Jake Bauers, allowing him to advance toward third. Bauers retrieved the ball and threw it to Jose Ramirez, but the ball skipped over the glove of the third baseman to allow Hundley to scoot home and give Oakland a 2-1 lead.

After capping the scoring with a walk-off homer to lead off the 12th inning of Friday’s 4-3 win, Chapman opened the scoring in the first as his single to left-center field plated Marcus Semien.

Martin forged a tie with two outs in the fifth inning, depositing a 2-2 fastball from Aaron Brooks over the right-field wall.

