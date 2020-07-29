Rockies dump A's to pick up third straight win

EditorsNote: rewords first two grafs

Sam Hilliard homered and doubled, Raimel Tapia, Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon added two hits apiece, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland A's 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Sam Hilliard homered and doubled, Raimel Tapia, Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon added two hits apiece, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland A’s 8-3 on Tuesday night.

David Dahl hit a two-run double, and Tony Wolters provided an RBI double for Colorado, which won its third straight.

Ramon Laureano and Matt Olson had two hits apiece for the A’s.

The teams traded sacrifice flies in the third inning, and the Rockies took the lead in the fourth against Oakland starter Daniel Mengden (0-1). Tapia reached on a one-out single to right, and Hilliard followed with a homer to right-center field, his first of the season and the eighth of his young career.

Mengden allowed three runs on five hits in four innings.

Colorado added two more runs in the fifth against reliever Jordan Weems. Blackmon reached on a bunt single with one out and went to third on Nolan Arenado’s single to center. Daniel Murphy followed with a run-scoring single to right, McMahon loaded the bases with another single, and Arenado scored on Tapia’s flyout to center to make it 5-1.

Oakland got a run in the bottom of the fifth against starter Antonio Senzatela. Laureano led off with a single and went to third on Olson’s one-out single. Mark Canha reached on a fielder’s choice, which allowed Laureano to score.

Senzatela escaped further damage when he got Khris Davis to ground into an inning-ending double play. Senzatela (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings.

The Rockies broke it open in the eighth against reliever Lou Trivino. McMahon led off with a walk, Tapia singled, and one out later Wolters doubled to drive in a run. Dahl followed with a double high off the wall in right center to score two more.

Oakland got a run in the bottom of the eighth when Olson and Canha began the frame with singles, then moved up on a wild pitch. Olson scored on a groundout.

