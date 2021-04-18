Tigers' error hands Athletics their eighth straight win

Matt Olson scored the game-winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Oakland Athletics to a 3-2 home win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Olson scored on a throwing error by Jeimer Candelario following a ball hit to third base by Mitch Moreland.

The A’s swept the four-game home series against Detroit and have won eight straight games.

The Tigers finished a 10-game road trip at 3-7.

The A’s opened the scoring in the fourth inning, when Ramon Laureano hit an RBI triple to center field to score Mark Canha and give Oakland a 1-0 lead.

After being shut out for a span of 23 innings in the series, the Tigers finally broke through, taking a 2-1 lead with two outs in the sixth on a two-run single by Harold Castro.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the eighth, when Oakland’s Sean Murphy led off the inning with a home run to center that tied the game.

Oakland threatened to take the lead in the eighth after putting runners on first and third with one out, but Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero struck out Canha and Lauerano to keep the game tied going into the ninth.

The Tigers had a chance to take the lead in the ninth when they put a runner on second with one out, but A’s reliever Lou Trivino induced a groundout from Akil Baddoo and struck out Victor Reyes to end the threat.

Trivino (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief for the A’s, while Tigers reliever Gregory Soto (1-1) took the loss.

Detroit wasted a terrific outing by starter Matthew Boyd, who gave up two runs, four hits, one walk and struck out five in 7 1/3 innings of work.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt started for the A’s, striking out eight, walking two and allowing two runs and five hits in six innings of work.

--Field Level Media