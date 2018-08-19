Cahill shuts down Astros, A's move into first-place tie

EditorsNote: Tweaks in 3rd, 13th grafs

Right-hander Trevor Cahill gave up only an infield single over seven innings Saturday afternoon, and the Oakland Athletics completed a 10-game climb into first place in the American League West with a 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros in Oakland, Calif.

With the win, the A’s are now tied for first in the division with the defending champions.

Khris Davis doubled twice and drove in two runs as the A’s knocked out Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel in the sixth inning en route to their second straight win against the Astros in the three-game series.

The A’s, who trailed the Astros by 10 games on July 10, moved into at least a tie for first place in the AL West in any month after April for the first time since Aug. 25, 2014.

The Astros, meanwhile, had held a solo lead in the division since June 14.

Cahill (5-2) faced 22 batters and got 21 outs, including a double play after he issued his only walk of the game to Alex Bregman in the seventh inning.

The lone hit came on a grounder up the middle by Yuli Gurriel with one out in the second. A’s shortstop Marcus Semien ranged far to his left to get to the ball, but had it kick off his glove.

The play was ruled a hit.

Cahill struck out seven in his seven innings.

Any controversy over the official scoring on Gurriel’s ball was sidestepped when Tony Kemp hit a one-out solo home run off the A’s third pitcher, Yusmeiro Petit, in the ninth inning, giving the Astros a second hit.

The homer was Kemp’s fifth of the season.

Davis gave Cahill an immediate cushion with a two-run double in the first inning after Semien and Jed Lowrie singled.

Oakland busted the game open in the sixth with four doubles, including three in succession by Davis, Matt Olson and Stephen Piscotty. The latter two each drove in a run.

Josh Phegley capped the three-run inning with a two-out RBI double that plated Piscotty.

Keuchel (9-10) didn’t survive the inning, pulled after giving up five runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Keuchel had been 5-1 with a 1.88 ERA in his previous eight starts.

Phegley completed a three-RBI day and the A’s scoring with a two-run double with two outs in the eighth.

Phegley, Davis, Olson and Piscotty had two doubles apiece for the A’s, who rallied late to beat the Astros 4-3 in 10 innings in the series opener on Friday night.

The Astros lost for the seventh time in their last eight games.

The A’s out-hit the Astros 11-2.

—Field Level Media