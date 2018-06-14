Verlander, Astros cruise to sweep of A's

Justin Verlander won his fifth straight decision and Brian McCann highlighted a 13-hit attack with a two-run home run Thursday afternoon, helping the Houston Astros finish off a dominant three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 7-3 victory in Oakland, Calif.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Josh Reddick, Marwin Gonzalez and Tony Kemp each had two hits for the Astros, who outscored the A’s 26-11 over the three games to run their record to 8-1 against Oakland this season.

Khris Davis and Matt Olson homered for the A’s in the loss.

In recording their eighth straight win, the Astros wasted no time jumping on Oakland starter Frankie Montas (3-1) for two runs in the first inning, with Yuli Gurriel and Reddick driving in runs with a double and a single, respectively.

Houston led 3-1 before McCann followed a walk to Gonzalez in the fourth with his fifth home run of the season, giving Verlander (9-2) a four-run cushion.

The right-hander coasted to the win, allowing three runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter. Verlander improved to 11-6 in his career against the A’s, not counting four straight postseason victories, two of which eliminated Oakland from the playoffs.

Davis’ homer, a solo shot in the second inning, was his 20th of the season, the fourth American Leaguer to reach the mark this year.

Olson’s home run, his 14th of the year, followed a double by Davis in the seventh and closed the gap to 7-3 after two errors by the A’s in the sixth had helped Houston build its lead to six runs.

The three-game sweep gave Houston seven consecutive wins on its 10-game trip that concludes with three games at Kansas City starting Friday night. The Astros have scored 57 runs during their eight-game winning streak.

Montas was pulled after 5 1/3 innings, having been roughed up for seven runs (five earned) and 11 hits. He walked four and struck out one.

Davis had two hits and scored twice for the A’s, who fell to 3-4 on their 10-game homestand and dropped to 18-19 at home this season.

The A’s totaled just five hits in the game.

