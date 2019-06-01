Astros rally past A's in series opener

Derek Fisher bombed the first pitch of the eighth inning for a tiebreaking home run Friday night, sending the visiting Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series.

May 31, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Brad Peacock (41) throws the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros rallied for two runs in the seventh inning and one in the eighth, beating the A’s for the fifth time in six meetings this season.

Fisher’s homer, his first of the year, came against Oakland reliever Lou Trivino (2-2), who also had served up Tony Kemp’s two-out, game-tying double in the seventh.

Fisher’s blast traveled an estimated 432 feet.

The Houston bullpen had no such hiccups. Hector Rondon (3-1) worked a scoreless seventh inning, Ryan Presley tossed a 1-2-3 eighth and closer Robert Osuna threw a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

The trio faced a total of just 10 batters in three innings, with the only baserunner coming on leadoff Ramon Laureano’s double off Rondon in the seventh.

The A’s, who lost a third straight after 10 consecutive wins, appeared to be in good shape through six innings, with right-hander Mike Fiers working on a three-hit shutout and Matt Chapman having hit a two-run home run.

Chapman’s homer, his 15th of the season, followed a Robbie Grossman single in the third inning against Houston starter Brad Peacock.

The Astros right-hander finished six strong innings, allowing just the two runs and five hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Fiers posted nearly identical numbers in his 6 2/3 innings, charged with two runs on four hits. He also walked three and struck out three.

Fiers lost his shutout bid when former A’s fan favorite Josh Reddick homered with one out in the seventh inning. The solo shot, his fifth long ball of the season, got the Astros within 2-1.

Fiers got a second out before walking Tyler White. The Oakland ace was pulled at that point, having thrown 97 pitches.

Kemp then hit Trivino’s third pitch to the fence in center field, easily scoring White to get the Astros even.

Kemp and Yuli Gurriel had two hits apiece for the Astros, who were kicking off a seven-game trip.

Chapman and Laureano collected two hits each for the A’s, who fell to 4-3 on their nine-game homestand.

—Field Level Media