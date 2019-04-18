Chapman, A's stop Astros' winning streak at 10

Matt Chapman broke a sixth-inning tie with a home run Wednesday night, helping the Oakland Athletics snap the Houston Astros’ 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory in Oakland, Calif.

Apr 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Blake Treinen (39) pitches the ball against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Frankie Montas (3-1) took a three-hitter into the seventh and the Oakland bullpen got the final eight outs, as the A’s beat the Astros for the first time in five tries this season to split the two-game series.

Left-hander Wade Miley (1-2), who took a 5-1 career record against the A’s to the mound, was the hard-luck loser, allowing two runs on just four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out one.

After the Astros had erased a 1-0 deficit in the top of the sixth, Chapman smacked Miley’s third pitch of the bottom of the inning over the wall in left-center field for his sixth homer of the season.

Montas was pulled after allowing a one-out single to Josh Reddick in the top of the seventh. Lou Trivino came on to strike out both batters he faced in the inning, allowing a Reddick steal in between.

Montas gave up one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Trivino also pitched a hitless eighth, adding a third strikeout, before Oakland closer Blake Treinen survived a shaky ninth for his sixth save.

Houston got the potential tying run into scoring position in the ninth on a leadoff walk by Michael Brantley and one-out single by Yuli Gurriel.

But Treinen got Reddick to pop out and then struck out Robinson Chirinos, snapping Oakland’s two-game losing streak.

The A’s scored first off Miley when Mark Canha doubled with one out in the second inning and Jurickson Profar added a double of his own one out later.

Houston finally got to Montas in the top of the sixth, thanks to walks by George Springer and Alex Bregman.

Brantley got the Astros even with an RBI single before Montas escaped further damage by getting Carlos Correa to ground out.

Chapman, Canha and Profar had the game’s only extra-base hits.

Will Harris and Brad Peacock pitched one inning of hitless ball apiece in relief of Miley to keep the Astros within striking distance.

Houston hadn’t lost since being beaten 4-0 by Texas on April 3.

—Field Level Media