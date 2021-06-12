A's get walk-off win despite 2 HRs from Royals' Salvador Perez

EditorsNote: Changed “fourth” to “third” in 3rd graf; Changed “two” to “to” in 8th (also fixed end of that graf); Changed to six-plus in 10th

Slideshow ( 47 images )

Elvis Andrus followed a one-out double by Matt Chapman and an intentional walk with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, allowing the Oakland Athletics to beat the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-3 despite blowing a late three-run lead.

Salvador Perez hit two home runs for the Royals, giving him 16 for the season. The solo shots accounted for two of the three runs in the Kansas City comeback.

Lou Trivino (3-2) kept the Royals from scoring in the top of the ninth despite having a runner at second with no outs. Then Chapman doubled to left field off Kansas City’s third pitcher, Scott Barlow (2-2), who was in his second inning of work.

Seth Brown was intentionally walked as the Royals hoped for a double play, but Andrus delivered Oakland’s sixth walk-off win of the season. His line-drive single to right field scored Chapman, who barely beat a strong throw to the plate by Jarrod Dyson with a headfirst dive.

Royals starter Brady Singer gave up an RBI double to Chapman and two-run homer to Brown to fall behind 3-0 in the fourth inning. It was Brown’s ninth home run of the season.

But Singer and the Kansas City bullpen held Oakland scoreless for the next four innings.

A’s starter Cole Irvin took a three-hit shutout and three-run lead into the seventh before Perez led off the inning with a home run to left.

Singles by Andrew Benintendi and Jorge Soler ended Irvin’s night. Yusmeiro Petit came on to get two outs, but the Royals got within 3-2 when Michael A. Taylor reached on an error by Andrus.

After Jake Brentz retired the A’s in order in the bottom of the seventh, the Royals caught up in the eighth. With one out, Perez went deep again, this time off Jake Diekman.

Irvin was charged with just one earned run (two total) on six hits in six-plus innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk.

Singer allowed three runs, five hits and one walk in his six innings. He struck out seven.

Chapman had three hits and scored twice for the A’s, who won for the seventh time in their last nine games. Andrus added two of Oakland’s eight hits.

Perez also singled on a 3-for-4 night for the Royals, who won the opener of the four-game series 6-1 on Thursday.

--Field Level Media