Anderson, A's shut out Angels

Brett Anderson combined with three relievers on a four-hit shutout, and Stephen Piscotty matched a career-high with five RBIs on Wednesday night, delivering the Oakland Athletics a 10-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland, Calif.

Jed Lowrie and Ramon Laureano drove in two runs apiece for the A’s (91-61), who remained 5 1/2 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays (85-66) in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Anderson (4-5) retired the first eight batters he faced and took a three-hit shutout two outs into the seventh inning before giving way to right-hander Ryan Dull.

The veteran struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Dull, Frankie Montas and Aaron Brooks worked the final 2 1/3 innings, limiting the Angels to one hit for Oakland’s 14th shutout of the season.

The A’s entered the game having allowed 21 runs during a three-game losing streak.

Angels right-hander Felix Pena (3-5) matched Anderson pitch-for-pitch for three innings before he was hit hard in the fourth.

Lowrie ignited a six-run inning with a two-run double, and after the A’s loaded the bases, Piscotty belted a two-run double of his own.

Laureano and Jonathan Lucroy also drove in runs in the inning en route to a 6-0 lead.

Pena didn’t return for the fifth, having allowed six runs and six hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Piscotty capped his big night with a three-run home run in the fifth off Parker Bridwell to increase the Oakland advantage to 9-0.

Piscotty, Matt Chapman and Khris Davis scored two runs apiece for the A’s, who evened their record on a six-game homestand at 1-1.

Piscotty, Chapman and Laureano each collected two of Oakland’s 10 hits.

Shohei Ohtani had one of the Angels’ four hits, a single.

The Angels had won the first game of the series 9-7 on Tuesday night.

