Angels pull away from Padres in 10th inning

Justin Upton capped a four-run 10th inning with a two-run homer as the Los Angeles Angels scored a 6-3 victory over the host San Diego Padres on Monday in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Jose Briceno opened the top of the 10th with a double but was thrown out at third trying to advance on a bunt by Eric Young Jr. After Young stole second, Padres reliever Craig Stammen (5-2) walked pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Kole Calhoun followed with a deep fly to right-center that fell between closing outfielders Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe and bounced over the wall for a ground-run double, scoring Young. David Fletcher squeezed home Ohtani for the second run before Upton’s 396-foot homer to left-center.

The Padres scored in the bottom of the 10th on a solo homer by Eric Hosmer.

Cam Bedrosian (4-2) earned with the win after pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

With the Angels in front 2-1, San Diego’s Freddy Galvis and Jose Pirela opened the eighth with singles, putting runners at the corners. Pinch hitter Hosmer hit a deep fly to left that appeared headed for the seats. However, Angels left fielder Upton made a leaping catch at the wall to deny Hosmer a three-run homer — although Galvis scored the tying run on what turned out to be a sacrifice fly.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the third against Padres left-handed starter Clayton Richard.

Briceno led off the inning with a homer into the second deck in left. His third homer of the season travelled 418 feet.

Young followed with a dribbler in front of the plate and reached first on a single when neither Richard nor catcher Austin Hedges could field the ball. Young advanced to second on Calhoun’s single, and both runners advanced when Fletcher grounded out to second. Young raced home to give the Angels a 2-0 lead on Richard’s wild pitch.

The Padres scored in the bottom of the third when Galvis led off with a homer against Angels left-handed starter Andrew Heaney into the first row of seats in left. It was the shortstop’s second homer in as many days — he hit a grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday — and his fourth homer in the past eight games. He has nine long balls on the year.

Richard allowed two runs on four hits over eight innings. Heaney gave up two runs on four hits and a walk in 7 1/3 innings.

San Diego’s Wil Myers returned from the 10-day disabled list to make his debut as a third baseman, and he came within one assist of tying the franchise record of nine assists by a third baseman in a game. At the plate, he finished 0-for-3 with a walk.

