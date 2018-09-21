A's explode for 21 runs, 22 hits in routing Angels

EditorsNote: revises second graf, adds new third graf to reflect Rays’ late game; fixes “four batters” in sixth graf

Stephen Piscotty, Nick Martini and Chad Pinder smacked home runs to highlight a 22-hit assault Thursday afternoon, powering the Oakland Athletics to a 21-3 trouncing of the Los Angeles Angels in Oakland, Calif.

Marcus Semien collected three hits and five RBIs as the A’s (92-61) amassed a season-high for runs en route to their second straight win, one that temporarily increased their lead over Tampa Bay (85-66) to six games in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

The Rays were playing the Blue Jays in Toronto on Thursday night.

Mike Trout and Francisco Arcia homered for the Angels.

Down 1-0 after Jose Fernandez drove in a run against Oakland starter Edwin Jackson (6-3) with a third-inning double, the A’s responded with five runs in the bottom of the third and seven in the fourth for a 12-1 lead.

Piscotty had the big hit of the third inning, a three-run homer four batters after a two-run double by Matt Chapman. The homer was Piscotty’s 26th of the season.

The A’s made it a rout in the fourth with seven consecutive hits — a hit by Chapman, RBI singles by Jed Lowrie, Khris Davis, Matt Olson and Piscotty, then an RBI double by Ramon Laureano before Semien lined a two-run single.

Oakland added six runs in the sixth inning, with Semien providing a bases-clearing double. The A’s also teed off on Arcia, normally a catcher, for three runs in the seventh on home runs by Martini, a two-run shot that was the first of his career, and Pinder, his 12th.

Arcia got a measure of revenge in the ninth inning, powering his sixth homer of the season off Oakland’s fifth pitcher, Chris Hatcher, to complete the scoring.

Trout’s sixth-inning homer was his 36th long ball of the year.

Jackson worked one out into the sixth inning, allowing two runs and three hits. He walked three and struck out seven.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker (2-2) didn’t survive the third, pulled after giving up Oakland’s first five runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Piscotty finished with four RBIs for the A’s, while Martini and Josh Phegley each scored three times and recorded three hits.

Piscotty, Lowrie, Davis, Laureano and Chapman added two hits apiece for the A’s, who won the series two games to one.

Fernandez had two hits for the Angels, who had won the series opener 9-7 before getting outscored 31-3 in the next two games.

