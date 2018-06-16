Trout leads Angels over A's to snap 4-game losing streak

The Los Angeles Angels took advantage of two errors to score four unearned runs in the first three innings Friday night, and left-hander Tyler Skaggs made the early support stand up with seven strong innings in an 8-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series in Oakland, Calif.

Mike Trout had three hits and Ian Kinsler belted his ninth home run of the season as the Angels snapped a four-game losing streak while beating Oakland for the sixth time in eight meetings this season.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt (0-2) threw wildly on a slow roller by Albert Pujols, allowing two runs to score in the first inning, and third baseman Chad Pinder’s errant throw on a potential double-play grounder, also hit by Pujols, opened the door for a three-run second, allowing the Angels to build an early lead they never relinquished.

Kinsler’s homer led off the fourth inning, increasing the Los Angeles lead to 6-0.

Bassitt was pulled at inning’s end, having allowed six runs (two earned) and seven hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Skaggs (6-4) also was the victim of a defensive miscue, but overcame the two unearned runs that resulted from shortstop Nolan Fontana’s fifth-inning error to keep the A’s at arm’s length.

Skaggs allowed two runs (both unearned) and seven hits in his seven innings, walking one and striking out eight.

Oakland’s final two runs, off the Los Angeles bullpen, both scored on wild pitches.

Trout scored twice and drove in a run for the Angels, who were coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of Seattle.

Catcher Jose Briceno joined Trout with three hits, including a double, while Kinsler had two RBIs and Justin Upton scored twice for the Angels.

Josh Phegley singled, doubled, scored once and drove in a run for the A’s, who lost their fourth straight.

Jed Lowrie had three hits, including a double, while Stephen Piscotty added a double and a single for Oakland, which collected four doubles among its 10 hits.

The A’s outhit the Angels 10-9 in the game and fell to 3-5 on their 10-game homestand.

—Field Level Media