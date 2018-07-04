A's complete season-series sweep of Padres

EditorsNote: Rewords 3rd graf

Stephen Piscotty’s third double of the game, a two-run drive to right field, broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted the Oakland Athletics to a two-game sweep of the visiting San Diego Padres with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

The teams had remained 2-2 since the third inning before Jed Lowrie worked a walk from Padres reliever Jose Castillo (1-2) to lead off the eighth.

Khris Davis followed with a double off Craig Stammen that sent Lowrie to third. After Matt Olson was walked intentionally, Piscotty drove his game-winner to right, scoring Lowrie and Davis with the difference-making runs.

A’s closer Blake Treinen allowed singles to Carlos Asuaje and Freddy Galvis in the ninth, putting the potential tying runs on base with two outs. However, Treinen then got Travis Jankowski to ground to shortstop for his 22nd save of the season.

The Padres did all their scoring on a two-run homer by Christian Villanueva off A’s starter Sean Manaea in the second inning. The home run followed a walk to Hunter Renfroe.

The homer was Villanueva’s 17th of the season, but just his second since May 31.

The A’s rallied into a tie with single runs in the second and third innings.

Piscotty’s first double plated Olson in the second inning to open Oakland’s scoring against Padres starter Luis Perdomo.

Davis’ bases-loaded single in the third tied the score.

Lou Trivino (7-1), who stranded the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, was credited with the win.

The three-double game was the first of Piscotty’s career. He drove in three of Oakland’s four runs.

Davis added two hits, including a double, for the A’s, who won for the 14th time in 17 games and swept the interleague season series 4-0 from the Padres.

Villanueva and Galvis had two hits apiece for the Padres, who out-hit the A’s 7-6 and yet lost for the 13th time in 16 games. One of Galvis’ hits was a double.

Manaea went seven innings for the A’s, allowing two runs and four hits. He walked two and struck out one.

Perdomo, promoted from the minors before the game, allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three.

—Field Level Media