Lowrie's 3-run double rallies A's past Padres, 6-2

Jed Lowrie highlighted a five-run sixth inning with a bases-clearing double Tuesday night as the Oakland Athletics rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the San Diego Padres 6-2 in the opener of a two-game interleague series in Oakland, Calif.

Padres left-hander Clayton Richard (7-8) had shut out the A’s on two hits over five innings before walking Chad Pinder to open the sixth.

After a single by Marcus Semien and a walk to Stephen Piscotty loaded the bases, Lowrie drove in all three with his 25th double of the season.

Khris Davis followed with an RBI single to make it a four-run inning, and after a double play cleared the bases, Mark Canha belted his 11th home run of the season, a solo shot that gave Oakland a 5-2 lead.

The A’s bullpen took it from there, shutting out the Padres for 4 1/3 innings after the visitors had knocked Oakland starter Chris Bassitt from the box in the fifth.

Emilio Pagan (2-0) was credited with the win after getting the final out of San Diego’s two-run fifth and following that with a scoreless sixth.

Ryan Buchter, Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen finished up with an inning apiece.

Pinder gave the bullpen a bit more of a cushion with his eighth homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning that made it a 6-2 game.

Richard was pulled after six innings, having allowed five runs and six hits. He walked five and struck out two.

The Padres’ two runs came in the fifth inning off Bassitt after Travis Jankowski and Manuel Margot had stroked one-out singles.

Eric Hosmer opened the scoring with an infield out that plated Jankowski, after which Wil Myers doubled to score Margot for a 2-0 lead.

Bassitt was replaced by Pagan after Myers’ hit. Bassitt allowed two runs and seven hits in his 4 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out six.

Lowrie finished with two hits and three RBIs for the A’s, who won for the 13th time in their last 16 games.

Pinder contributed two hits and two runs to the win, which was Oakland’s third in four outings on a five-game homestand.

Jankowski had three hits and Cory Spangenberg two for the Padres, who lost for the 12th time in their last 15 games.

The Padres out-hit the A’s 9-8.

