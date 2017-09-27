Preview: Mariners at Athletics

After playing themselves out of postseason contention, the Seattle Mariners still hope to avoid a losing record this season. Seattle lost eight of nine to end its chances at a wild-card spot in the American League but attempts to complete a three-game sweep against the Athletics in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon and get within three games of .500 with three remaining.

The Mariners also have a shot at second place in the AL West as they trail the Los Angeles Angels by 1 1/2 games following Tuesday’s 6-3 triumph. Yonder Alonso has gone deep in back-to-back contests following a 15-game drought and has hit each of his last three homers against his former Oakland team. The Athletics had visions of escaping the division basement as they entered the series with a seven-game winning streak, but they trail third-place Texas by four games with five remaining. Khris Davis has homered in three of his last four contests, matching his career high with his 42nd of the season in Tuesday’s setback.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (5-6, 4.35 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (6-4, 4.17)

Ramirez’s winless streak reached six starts on Friday despite a superb effort against Cleveland that resulted in a no-decision. The 27-year-old Nicaraguan, who has suffered only two losses during his drought, allowed just one run and three hits while registering a career high-tying 10 strikeouts over eight innings. Ramirez has yet to solve Oakland, going 0-7 with a 4.78 ERA in nine starts and six relief appearances - including one of each this season.

Graveman improved to 3-0 over his last six starts on Friday, when he limited Texas to one run and six hits in seven innings. The 26-year-old native of Alabama has allowed a total of two runs in 15 frames over his last three overall turns and is unbeaten at home this year, going 5-0 with a 2.79 ERA in 10 outings. Graveman is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against Seattle, including a no-decision at home on Aug. 8 in which he yielded four runs - three earned - and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners SS Jean Segura (finger) hopes to return to the lineup for Friday’s road game against the Los Angeles Angels.

2. The MRI exam on Oakland RHP Jharel Cotton came back clean, but manager Bob Melvin has decided the rookie will not pitch again this season.

3. Seattle manager Scott Servais announced OF Guillermo Heredia is done for the year due to a nagging shoulder injury while RHPs Felix Hernandez and Mike Leake also have made their last appearances in order to prevent aggravating shoulder and lat ailments, respectively.

