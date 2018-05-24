Gonzales, Mariners edge A's 1-0

EditorsNote: adds “a” before “two-out single” in fourth graf

Left-hander Marco Gonzales combined with two relievers on a three-hit shutout, and the visiting Seattle Mariners made a fourth-inning unearned run stand up in a 1-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Guillermo Heredia doubled and eventually scored on an error by Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien, giving the Seattle pitching staff all the offense it would need for a second consecutive low-scoring win over the A’s.

Heredia drove in the game-winner with a 10th-inning double on Tuesday in Seattle’s 3-2 victory.

Gonzales (4-3) went the first seven innings, allowing just an infield single to Jed Lowrie with two outs in the first inning and a two-out single to Lowrie in the sixth. He walked two and struck out six while taking part in his second combined shutout of the season.

Juan Nicasio pitched a one-hit eighth inning before Mariners closer Edwin Diaz slammed the door in the ninth for his 17th save, striking out the side on just 13 pitches.

Mariners pitchers fanned 10 in the game.

The A’s got just one baserunner into scoring position in the game, that coming when Gonzales walked Chad Pinder and Lowrie to start the fourth inning.

Pinder reached third with one out on Matt Chapman’s fly ball to center field, before Gonzales struck out Mark Canha and retired Matt Olson on a fly ball to left.

Daniel Gossett (0-2) took the hard-luck loss.

After having been demoted to the minors earlier in the season, Gossett re-emerged to limit the Mariners to four hits and just the one unearned run in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Heredia had two hits for the Mariners, who have won five in a row overall and three straight on the road.

John Andreoli, promoted from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, recorded his first major league hit in his second at-bat against Gossett, a one-out single to right field in the fifth inning. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

Ryan Dull, Daniel Coulombe and Santiago Casilla combined for two shutout innings of relief for the A’s, who took their fifth straight home loss and their sixth defeat in eight meetings with the Mariners this season.

—Field Level Media