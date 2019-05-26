A's down Mariners for 9th straight win

Brett Anderson allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings as the Oakland Athletics completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Seattle Mariners and extended their winning streak to nine games with a 7-1 victory Sunday afternoon.

May 26, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Mark Canha (20) throws the ball against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum.

Josh Phegley went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs for the A’s, and Matt Chapman homered in the first inning for the second consecutive game.

Seattle’s only run came on Jay Bruce’s solo homer off Anderson in the seventh inning. It was Bruce’s 13th home run of the season, one shy of team leader Daniel Vogelbach.

Anderson (6-3) allowed five hits and struck out four, but struggled with his command and walked four batters. He got help from his defense, which turned double plays in the third, fourth and fifth innings to help the left-hander escape jams.

Chapman gave the A’s an early lead off Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (3-6). With one out in the bottom of the first, Robbie Grossman walked and Chapman followed with a line drive over the center field fence, his 13th homer of the season.

The A’s made it 3-0 in the second on Phegley’s solo shot to left-center on a 3-2 count with two outs.

It stayed that way until the seventh, when Bruce homered to right-center with one out. After a single by Tom Murphy, Anderson was replaced by right-hander Yusmeiro Petit, who got out of the inning unscathed.

The A’s responded in the bottom of the seventh, but not without some controversy.

Mark Canha led off with a walk, and Jurickson Profar grounded into a forceout to Seattle first baseman Edwin Encarnacion. The Mariners attempted to turn a double play, but Canha’s slide prevented it. Seattle manager Scott Servais asked for a video review to challenge slide interference. The call was upheld, and Servais was ejected by home-plate umpire Chris Guccione.

An out later, Profar stole second, and Skye Bolt walked to prompt a pitching change, with the Mariners bringing in left-hander Roenis Elias. Phegley greeted him with a two-run double to left to give the A’s a 5-1 lead.

Oakland scored twice off Elias in the eighth.

Leake allowed five runs on just three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

