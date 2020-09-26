Crawford, Seager propel M's to win over A's in Game 1

J.P. Crawford singled home the go-ahead run to ignite a four-run, eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners posted a 5-1 win over the host Oakland Athletics on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader.

The Mariners (26-32) began the eighth inning with pinch-runner Dee Strange-Gordon at second base. Braden Bishop’s sacrifice bunt moved Gordon to third and Crawford lined a run-scoring single to center off Athletics right-hander Liam Hendriks (3-1).

Crawford stole second and scored on Ty France’s single to right. Kyle Seager’s two-run homer off right-hander Lou Trivino capped the scoring.

Mariners right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-3) pitched the final two innings to get the victory against his former team.

Both starters pitched well.

Mariners rookie left-hander Justus Sheffield allowed one run on five hits in five innings.

A’s lefty Mike Minor gave up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in five-plus innings. His only victory in seven decisions this season came against the Mariners in a Sept. 14 doubleheader in Seattle.

The A’s (35-23) opened the scoring in the fourth inning.

Mark Canha led off with a double down the right-field line. Matt Olson lined a single to left, with Canha holding at third. Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Canha. Sheffield got Stephen Piscotty to line into a double play to first base to end the inning.

The Mariners tied it in the sixth inning.

Bishop led off with a double to center and scored on Crawford’s single to left, with Crawford advancing to second on an error by left fielder Canha.

That was it for Minor, who was replaced by veteran Joakim Soria.

The right-hander got out of the jam as France lined out to center, Kyle Lewis took a called third strike and, after an intentional walk to Seager, Luis Torrens flied out to the warning track in right-center field.

--Field Level Media