Mariners’ 8-run inning leads to DH sweep over A’s

Dee Strange-Gordon’s two-run single was the key hit in an eight-run third inning as the “host” Seattle Mariners completed a sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 12-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at the Coliseum.

Slideshow ( 76 images )

Kyle Seager, Evan White and Tim Lopes homered for the Mariners (27-32), who were considered the home team in the nightcap because a three-game series between the teams scheduled for Sept. 1-3 in Seattle was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the A’s organization. The first two games of that series were made up in a Sept. 14 twin bill in Seattle.

Robbie Grossman hit two solo homers for the A’s (35-24).

Mariners rookie right-hander Justin Dunn (4-1) went five innings and allowed three runs on six hits.

A’s right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-1), making his first major league appearance of the season, lasted just 2 1/3 innings. He allowed seven runs on five hits.

After Seattle’s Braden Bishop struck out leading off the bottom of the third, the next 10 Mariners reached base.

Gordon singled to center field, Joseph Odom reached on an infield single and J.P. Crawford hit an RBI double to left. A wild pitch scored Odom and moved Crawford to third. After a walk to Kyle Seager, Ty France’s RBI double to left made it 3-1. A walk to Jose Marmolejos loaded the bases and Lopes lined a run-scoring single to right.

That was it for Blackburn, who was replaced by right-hander James Kaprielian. White reached on an infield single and Bishop walked for a 6-1 lead. Gordon capped the inning by grounding a single to center to score the final two runs.

The A’s opened the scoring in the first on a one-out, solo homer by Grossman to right.

Oakland added a run in the fourth on Jake Lamb’s RBI single.

Seager led off the bottom of the inning with a homer to right, his second of the day after going deep in extra innings of Seattle’s 5-1 win in Game 1.

Grossman homered again in the top of the fifth and White led off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to center off right-hander Jordan Weems.

Lopes hit a solo shot off A’s left-hander T.J. McFarland in the sixth to cap the scoring.

--Field Level Media