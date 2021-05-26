Mariners get second straight win over Athletics

Tom Murphy doubled home the tie-breaking run and scored another and the Seattle bullpen held a lead over the final five innings Tuesday night as the Mariners made it two in a row over the host Oakland Athletics with a 4-3 victory.

J.P. Crawford collected three hits, including a double, for the Mariners, who recorded a second straight tightly contested win over the American League West leader after holding on for a 4-2 victory in Monday’s series opener.

Jed Lowrie, Elvis Andrus, Matt Olson and Ramon Laureano all doubled for the A’s, who lost their third straight. Andrus had three hits.

After the clubs exchanged two-run innings, the Mariners took the lead for good in the fourth when Crawford doubled, Murphy doubled him home and Jarred Kelenic singled in Murphy.

After starter Logan Gilbert pitched a scoreless bottom of the fourth, Mariners manager Scott Servais went to his bullpen in the fifth. Paul Sewald, JT Chargois, Anthony Misiewicz and Rafael Montero limited Oakland to one run on four hits the rest of the way.

Sewald (2-0), who struck out three in two scoreless innings, was credited with the win. Montero notched his sixth save, getting Seth Brown on a game-ending comebacker after giving up two-out singles to Andrus and Mark Canha.

Oakland’s only run against the Seattle bullpen came in the eighth when Laureano doubled off Chargois, advanced to third on a wild pitch by Misiewicz and scored on a throwing error by the catcher, Murphy.

The Mariners never trailed, scoring twice in the top of the first off A’s starter Cole Irvin. Ty France and Crawford drove in the runs with singles.

Irvin (3-6) took the loss, charged with all four Seattle runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

The A’s got even in the second on doubles by Olson and Lowrie, and an RBI single by Tony Kemp.

Seeking a first big-league win in his third start, Gilbert allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He struck out four and did not walk anyone.

With Kelenic and France contributing two hits apiece, the Mariners out-hit the A’s 11-8.

--Field Level Media