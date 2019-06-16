Seager's late double rallies Mariners past A's

Kyle Seager’s two-run double with the bases loaded in the eighth inning sparked a four-run rally as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Oakland Athletics 6-3 Sunday afternoon.

Jun 16, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake (8) delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Mallex Smith homered for the Mariners, who took two of three games in the series.

Seattle right-hander Mike Leake (6-6) pitched seven strong innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Right-hander Austin Adams, despite allowing a hit and issuing a walk, pitched a scoreless eighth by striking out the side, and left-hander Roenis Elias worked the ninth for his seventh save of the season.

Khris Davis and Ramon Laureano homered for the A’s.

Oakland right-hander Lou Trivino (2-5) took the loss, despite just one of the four runs he surrendered in the eighth being earned.

Smith led off the eighth by lining a single to right field, but he was then thrown out by A’s catcher Beau Taylor trying to steal second. J.P. Crawford walked and Domingo Santana reached on a fielding error by right fielder Mark Canha. Daniel Vogelbach then walked to load the bases for Seager, who lined a 1-0 pitch from Trivino into right field for a double, scoring two for a 4-3 lead.

Right-hander Yusmeiro Petit entered but couldn’t stop the rally. Tom Murphy hit a sacrifice fly to center field, and Dee Gordon followed with a run-scoring triple to right.

Davis led off the second inning with a home run to right-center field, his 15th of the season. The A’s tacked on another unearned run as Canha reached base on an infield single and advanced to second on third baseman Seager’s throwing error. Robbie Grossman then lined a run-scoring double to center field to make it 2-0.

The Mariners responded with two runs in the third as Austin Nola grounded a one-out single to right field in his first major league at-bat. Smith followed with a two-run shot to right field to tie the score.

Oakland regained the lead in the fourth as Laureano hit a two-out solo homer to center field. The scored remained 3-2 until the eighth.

A’s right-hander Tanner Anderson, making just his second major league start, allowed two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

—Field Level Media