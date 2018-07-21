Jones, Sandoval power Giants past A's, 5-1

Ryder Jones and Pablo Sandoval homered to back the strong pitching of rookie Dereck Rodriguez on Friday night, helping the San Francisco Giants turn back the Oakland Athletics 5-1 in interleague play in Oakland, Calif.

The win was the Giants’ second in four games in an unusual six-game, home-and-home series in which the teams played three times last week in San Francisco before meeting again starting Friday night in Oakland following a four-day All-Star break.

The game was tied 1-1 before Jones, recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day when Brandon Belt went on paternity leave, blasted an Edwin Jackson pitch off the right field foul pole leading off the fifth inning.

It was Jones’ second major league at-bat of the season and his third career home run.

Sandoval made it 3-1 in the seventh with his ninth homer of the season, another solo shot.

Jackson (1-2) was pulled at that point, having allowed three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Rodriguez (5-1), picked to open the Giants’ second half ahead of Madison Bumgarner, limited the A’s to three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

The 26-year-old allowed three or fewer runs for the sixth consecutive start.

The Giants gave their bullpen some additional breathing room with a two-run eighth. A sacrifice fly by Andrew McCutchen and RBI single by Brandon Crawford plated the runs.

San Francisco relievers Reyes Moronta, Mark Melancon and Tony Watson held the A’s, known recently for their come-from-behind heroics, scoreless on one hit and one walk over the final 2 2/3 innings.

Sandoval had a homer and a double for the Giants, who began the second half four games behind Atlanta in the National League wild-card race.

Marcus Semien, Stephen Piscotty and Khris Davis had doubles among Oakland’s four hits.

The A’s opened the second half three games back of Seattle in the American League wild-card chase.

