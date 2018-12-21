A's agree to deal with Soria

FILE PHOTO: Kansas City Royals closer Joakim Soria winds up a ninth inning pitch during the Royal's win over the Chicago White Sox in their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Joakim Soria has agreed to a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Oakland Athletics, according to multiple reports.

Soria was 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA last season after being acquired in July by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Chicago White Sox. Prior to the trade, Soria had posted a 2.56 ERA with 16 saves for the White Sox.

The Athletics lost closer Jeurys Familia in free agency when he returned to the New York Mets on a three-year contract.

The 34-year-old has twice needed Tommy John surgery and also pitched for the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has 220 career saves and was a two-time All-Star in four seasons with the Royals.

—Field Level Media