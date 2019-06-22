Chapman's double helps send A's over Rays

Matt Chapman highlighted a two-run seventh inning with a tie-breaking double, sending the Oakland Athletics to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon.

Jun 22, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos (72) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The win was Oakland’s fourth in six games against the Rays over the past two weeks.

After twice seeing one-run leads disappear, the A’s took charge for good in the seventh, when Beau Taylor drew a leadoff walk from Rays reliever Diego Castillo (1-6).

After a single by Marcus Semien, Chapman laced his go-ahead double to center, scoring pinch runner Josh Phegley.

The Rays chose to load the bases by intentionally walking Matt Olson, but after Castillo got Khris Davis to hit into a fielder’s choice with the out at home, he hit Ramon Laureano with a full-count pitch, allowing the inning’s second run to score.

Yusmeiro Petit (2-1), who got the final out of the Rays’ seventh inning with a strikeout, stranding the potential go-ahead run at third base, got the win.

Petit also struck out the side in the eighth, after which Liam Hendriks pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save, striking out a pair.

A’s right-hander Mike Fiers left after six innings with a 2-1 lead. He allowed one run and four hits, walking three and striking out two. The no-decision ran Fiers’ streak of unbeaten starts to nine.

Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos matched Fiers almost pitch-for-pitch through six innings, during which he was charged with two runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out three.

The A’s scored first on a Robbie Grossman RBI single in the second inning, before the Rays countered immediately with a run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Ji-Man Choi.

Chapman and Choi later exchanged solo homers, the latter coming off A’s reliever Ryan Buchter in the seventh to forge the 2-2 tie.

The homers were No. 18 for Chapman and No. 9 for Choi.

Chapman and Laureano had two hits apiece for the A’s, who improved to 6-3 on their 10-game homestand.

Joey Wendle had two hits for the Rays, who have lost five of six to begin a 10-game trip.

—Field Level Media