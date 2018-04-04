Rangers ride Hamels' strong start past A's

Left-hander Cole Hamels struck out 11 in five powerful innings Tuesday night, pitching the Texas Rangers to a 4-1 win over the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif.

Joey Gallo belted his second home run of the season and Rougned Odor drove in two runs with a pair of singles, helping the Rangers snap a three-game losing streak.

Chad Pinder had a solo homer for the A’s, his first of the season, accounting for Oakland’s only run against Hamels (1-1) in five innings.

The Texas ace recorded his first eight outs on strikeouts, the eighth coming one batter after Pinder had taken Hamels deep to offset Gallo’s homer against A’s starter Kendall Graveman (0-1) in the top of the inning.

The Rangers had opened the scoring in the second, when a single by Adrian Beltre and double by Nomar Mazara put two runners in scoring position, from where Beltre scored on Robinson Chirinos’ sacrifice fly and Mazara on Odor’s first hit.

Mazara and Odor also teamed up in the fourth, with Mazara singling, taking second on a wild pitch and scoring on Odor’s second hit for a 4-1 lead.

Graveman was pulled after five innings, having allowed four runs and eight hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Hamels also gave way to the bullpen to start the sixth inning, having allowed four hits and three walks in his five innings. He threw 94 pitches.

Rangers left-hander Alex Claudio pitched the sixth and seventh innings, allowing two hits, and righty Chris Martin worked a one-hit eighth, turning the ball over to closer Keone Kela with a three-run lead.

Kela worked around a leadoff single by Jonathan Lucroy in the ninth to record his first save.

Mazara, Chirinos and Odor had two hits apiece for the Rangers, who out-hit the A’s 10-8.

Pinder, Matt Olson and Matt Chapman collected two hits apiece for the A’s, who lost for the fourth time in five games since an Opening Day win.

Relievers Liam Hendriks, Daniel Coulombe and Emilio Pagan threw four shutout innings, allowing one hit, to keep the A’s in the game after Graveman departed.

—Field Level Media