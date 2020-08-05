Piscotty gives A's second walk-off slam of season

Stephen Piscotty hit Jesse Chavez’s first pitch for a walk-off grand slam — Oakland’s second of the young season — giving the A’s a 5-1 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night.

Aug 4, 2020; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) pitches the ball against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson led off the ninth with a four-pitch walk from the Rangers’ third pitcher, right-hander Edinson Volquez (0-1).

Oakland loaded the bases with no outs after a single by Matt Chapman and a second walk, this one to Mark Canha, before Volquez got Robbie Grossman to pop out.

Chavez was summoned at that point, and Piscotty wasted no time belting his first home run of the season to straightaway center field.

The grand slam was the third of Piscotty’s career.

Olson had delivered Oakland’s earlier walk-off grand slam on Opening Night.

Liam Hendriks (1-0), Oakland’s fifth pitcher, worked a perfect top of the ninth to pick up the win.

The game began as a brilliant pitchers’ duel between A’s left-hander Jesus Luzardo and Rangers righty Lance Lynn.

The Rangers scored first after Luzardo, who was making his first career start, left a scoreless game after throwing 76 pitches in five innings. He allowed two hits and two walks, and struck out five.

The uprising began innocently enough when, with two outs, Joey Gallo beat out a bunt against reliever Yusmeiro Petit. Todd Frazier then lashed a double, scoring Gallo with the game’s first run.

The double was Frazier’s second of the game.

Lynn took a 1-0 lead into the seventh, but Chapman ended the shutout bid with a leadoff homer, his second of the season.

Lynn was pulled two batters later, charged with one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

Chapman and Piscotty had two hits apiece for the A’s, who won their fourth straight.

Frazier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa collected two hits each for Texas, which was out-hit 6-5.

—Field Level Media