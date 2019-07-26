Santana belts grand slam as Rangers pound A's

EditorsNote: resending to make sure it reached all clients

Jul 25, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Ariel Jurado delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Santana highlighted a 10-run explosion in the fifth and sixth innings with a grand slam Thursday night, powering the Texas Rangers to an 11-3 romp over the host Oakland Athletics in the opener of a four-game series.

Santana finished with three hits and a career-best six RBIs, while Asdrubal Cabrera also collected three hits, as the Rangers won for just the second time in their last 11 games.

The six RBIs were one more than Santana’s previous career best, which had occurred for Minnesota against Houston in June of 2014.

The three-hit game was his 10th of the season, the home run his 14th.

After a Ramon Laureano two-run single had helped Oakland build a 3-0 lead in the first inning, the Rangers took the lead for good with a five-run fifth. Santana had the big hit of the inning, a two-run double off A’s starter Brett Anderson (9-6).

Anderson was pulled two outs into the fifth, charged with five runs on seven hits. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

The Rangers took command by scoring five more times in the sixth. Santana’s grand slam, the first of his career, came off Wei-Chung Wang to increase the Texas lead to 10-3.

Cabrera completed his three-hit night with an RBI single in the seventh, wrapping up the game’s scoring.

Ariel Jurado (6-6) bounced back from a shaky first inning to limit the A’s to three hits and three runs over seven innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Jurado, who had allowed a total of 10 runs in his previous two starts, allowed just two baserunners — one on an error — after the three-run first.

Shin-Soo Choo and Delino DeShields added two hits and scored twice apiece for the Rangers, who won for just the fourth time in 10 head-to-heads with the A’s this season.

Marcus Semien’s leadoff double was the only extra-base hit of the game for the A’s, who were opening a nine-game homestand.

—Field Level Media