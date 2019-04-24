Six-run inning sends A's past Rangers

EditorsNote: Small changes throughout

Apr 23, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Wei-Cheih Huang against the Oakland Athletics in his MLB debut in the fourth inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Phegley and Marcus Semien each had two-run doubles in a six-run fourth inning Tuesday night, sending the host Oakland Athletics to an 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers.

Stephen Piscotty had a triple and three singles as part of a 14-hit Oakland attack that eased the burden on pitcher Frankie Montas (4-1), who won his third straight start. Piscotty scored three times.

The teams traded single runs in each of the first two innings before the A’s broke a 2-2 tie by sending 11 batters to the plate in the fourth, the first nine against Rangers starter Lance Lynn (2-2).

Singles by Piscotty, Kendrys Morales and Ramon Laureano put Oakland in front before Phegley’s double made it 5-2.

After Robbie Grossman singled, Semien increased the lead to 7-2 with his double.

The A’s weren’t done. Khris Davis added an RBI single two batters later to end Lynn’s night and cap the inning’s scoring.

Seeking to record a win in a 24th different ballpark in his Oakland Coliseum debut, Lynn instead was charged with eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. He gave up nine hits and two walks while striking out three.

The first of the nine hits allowed by Lynn was a solo home run by Matt Chapman, his seventh of the season, in the first inning.

The A’s tacked on with two in the fifth on a Laureano RBI double and a Texas error before completing their scoring in the eighth on an RBI hit by Chad Pinder.

The Rangers closed within 11-5 in the ninth on a two-run homer by Danny Santana, his second of the season.

Texas’ earlier runs were the products of an RBI double by Nomar Mazara in the first, a run-scoring single by Asdrubal Cabrera in the second and a sacrifice fly by Logan Forsythe in the sixth.

The first three runs came against Montas in his 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed nine hits while walking two and striking out six.

Laureano and Pinder had two hits and scored two runs apiece for the A’s, who get a chance to have a .500 homestand when they go for their fourth win in eight games Wednesday.

Santana and Joey Gallo collected three hits apiece while Mazara, Cabrera and Hunter Pence had two each for the Rangers, whose 14 hits equaled the Athletics’ total.

