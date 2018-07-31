Athletics blast Blue Jays, 10-1

Right-hander Edwin Jackson combined with four relievers on a five-hitter Monday night, allowing the Oakland Athletics to snap a three-game losing streak with a 10-1 romp over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series.

Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty homered, helping the A’s beat the Blue Jays for the fifth consecutive time this season.

Jackson (2-2) pitched into and out of trouble for 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three walks. He struck out five.

He teamed with Ryan Dull, Lou Trivino, Jeurys Familia and Ryan Buchter for the Athletics’ 21st game this season giving up one run or fewer.

The Oakland relievers limited the Blue Jays to two hits, including Aledmys Diaz’s leadoff homer off Buchter in the ninth, in 3 1/3 innings. They fanned five.

Canha’s homer, his 14th of the season, opened the scoring in the second inning against Marco Estrada (4-8). The Blue Jays starter was reinstated from the disabled list before the game after having missed four weeks with a strained left glute.

The A’s added one on the third and two in the fourth before busting the game open with a six-run eighth after Piscotty led off the inning with his 15th homer.

Jonathan Lucroy and Jed Lowrie had two-run doubles in the runaway.

Estrada was pulled after four innings, charged with four runs on five hits. He walked three and did not strike out a batter.

Lucroy finished with three RBIs, while Lowrie and Khris Davis had two apiece for the A’s, who were coming off three straight losses at Colorado.

Canha, Piscotty and Marcus Semien scored twice apiece and had two hits each for Oakland. Nick Martini also had two hits in a 12-hit attack.

Diaz’s homer, on Buchter’s first pitch of the ninth, was his 11th of the season and prevented what could have been Toronto’s seventh shutout of the season.

Curtis Granderson and Russell Martin each doubled for the Blue Jays, who have lost five of seven.

