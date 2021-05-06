Blue Jays use big inning to top A's

Teoscar Hernandez hit his second RBI single of the game to score the go-ahead run in a five-run eighth inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Wednesday night.

May 5, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics fan trying to figure out seats which are scattered about the pall park before the start of the game between Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Randal Grichuk also had two RBI singles in going 3-for-5 for Toronto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run double.

Ramon Laureano had three hits, including a solo homer, and Matt Chapman hit a solo homer for Oakland.

Toronto starter Robbie Ray allowed three runs and six hits while striking out nine in six innings.

Chris Bassitt allowed two runs and six hits and struck out seven in seven innings for Oakland.

Toronto scored twice in the first inning on consecutive singles by Bo Bichette, Guerrero, Hernandez and Grichuk.

Laureano hit his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the first.

Chapman hit fifth homer of the season in the fourth to tie the game at 2.

The Athletics took a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Laureano led off with a double, took third on a groundout and scored on Sean Murphy’s bloop single.

Jordan Romano (3-1) replaced Ray and had a perfect seventh.

Lou Trivino (1-1) replaced Bassitt in the eighth. He allowed a leadoff walk to Reese McGuire. Pinch-runner Jonathan Davis took second on a single by Marcus Semien.

Bichette’s fielder’s-choice grounder forced Semien at second and moved Davis to third. Davis scored and Bichette took second on a wild pitch.

Guerrero was intentionally walked. Bichette stole third and Hernandez and Grichuk hit RBI singles.

Adam Kolarek replaced Trivino and his throw home was late on Cavan Biggio’s bunt as a run scored. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s groundout scored another run.

David Phelps warmed up to pitch the bottom of the eighth but left with an injury without throwing a pitch. Tyler Chatwood took over and allowed a walk and Murphy’s RBI double.

Jordan Weems allowed two walks and Guerrero’s two-run double in the ninth. Ryan Borucki pitched around a walk in the bottom of the ninth.

Before the game, Toronto put George Springer (quadriceps) on the injured list.

--Field Level Media