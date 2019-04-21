Smoak helps Blue Jays complete sweep of A's

Justin Smoak hit his second home run in two days Sunday afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the host Oakland Athletics, winning 5-4 in a game in which both starting pitchers had to leave with injuries

Apr 21, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Blue Jays Danny Jansen (9) is tagged out at home by Oakland Athletics catcher Nick Hundley (3) during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Drury capped a big series with a double and a single for the Blue Jays, who completed a 6-1 trip that began with three wins in four games at Minnesota.

The A’s have lost five of six, and four of five to start an eight-game homestand.

Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez limited the A’s to one run and two hits for four innings before having to be removed because of a fingernail issue. He walked three and struck out two in his 59-pitch stint.

Daniel Hudson (1-1), Joe Biagini, Ryan Tepera and Ken Giles worked the last five innings, with Giles getting the final four outs to earn his seventh save and lock down the win for Hudson, who struck out three in his 1 2/3 innings.

The A’s also saw their starting pitcher, Brett Anderson (3-1), have to leave the game prematurely when he suffered a sprained ankle in the third inning.

The injury occurred on Randal Grichuk’s infield single down to the left side of the mound, a hit that scored Alen Hanson, who had stolen third base with two outs.

Anderson was charged with two runs in his 2 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out two.

The Blue Jays went up 3-1 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Rowdy Tellez, then completed their scoring on Smoak’s two-run homer off J.B. Wendelken in the seventh. The homer was Smoak’s fifth of the season.

With the help of a wild pitch and an error, the A’s rallied within 5-4 in the eighth. Marcus Semien and Khris Davis had hits in the inning.

Giles got Kendrys Morales to fly to right field with the potential tying run at second base to end the inning, before escaping a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth by striking out Josh Phegley and getting Robbie Grossman to pop out.

Smoak finished with four hits, while Drury and Freddy Galvis had two apiece for the Blue Jays, who out-hit the A’s 13-7 in the game and 35-19 in the series.

Toronto outscored Oakland 20-6 in the series.

Semien and Davis had two hits apiece for the A’s, who went homerless over the three games.

—Field Level Media