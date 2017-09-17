Orioles slavage a game against Yankees

NEW YORK -- Ubaldo Jimenez struck out 10 in five innings and Tim Beckham hit a long three-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles salvaged a lost weekend at Yankee Stadium by holding on for a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.

After getting outscored 30-10 and pitching to a 16.43 ERA in the first three games, Jimenez (6-10) produced the best showing by an Orioles starter in the series by allowing one run on three hits.

The right-hander recorded his 19th career double-digit strikeout game, striking out every Yankee except Todd Frazier.

Beckham hit his 22nd homer and 10th since being acquired from Tampa Bay in the fourth off Sonny Gray. Rookie Austin Hays hit an RBI single and Trey Mancini added an RBI double in the two innings before Beckham homered, and Seth Smith drove in a run with a groundout in the sixth.

Related Coverage Preview: Orioles at Yankees

Didi Gregorius drove in New York’s lone run off Jimenez with his 24th homer. He tied the record for homers by a Yankee shortstop set by Derek Jeter in 1999.

Matt Holliday added a two-run double off Mychal Givens in the sixth while Starlin Castro contributed a sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Yankees remained three games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

Zach Britton retired pinch hitter Chase Headley to end the eighth with two on. He struck out Gary Sanchez with two on to record his 15th save.

Gray (9-11), whom the Yankees announced was starting following Saturday’s 9-3 win, allowed five runs on six hits in a season-low four innings and fell to 3-6 with New York.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the second after Clint Frazier attempted to make a leaping catch in front of the left field wall on a double by Chris Davis. Davis scored when Hays lined a single just past Gregorius.

Gregorius tied it with his homer into the right-center field seats to start the second but the Orioles took over from there.

Mancini lined a double down the left field line for a 2-1 lead with two outs in the third. Following a walk, a single and a wild pitch, Beckham drove Gray’s 2-1 breaking ball into the lower part of the left bleachers for a 5-1 lead with two outs in the fourth.

The Orioles made it 6-1 when Jonathan Schoop scored on a groundout by Smith in the fifth.

NOTES: Baltimore CF Adam Jones (general soreness) was held out of the starting lineup for the second time in three games. ... New York manager Joe Girardi said RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start Wednesday followed by RHP Luis Severino Friday in Toronto, though he hinted it could change. ... The Orioles purchased the contract of LHP Tanner Scott from Double-A Bowie and designated RHP Richard Rodriguez for assignment. During the fourth inning, the Orioles announced Rodriguez cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. ... New York recalled RHP Domingo German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Orioles 3B Manny Machado ended an 0-for-19 skid with a single in the third inning.