Kelly, D-backs shut out host Phillies

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings to lift the visiting Diamondbacks past the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-0, on Wednesday to earn the series win.

Jun 12, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley (52) before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly (7-6) allowed three hits and no runs, struck out five and walked none while throwing 93 pitches, 67 for strikes.

Greg Holland earned his 10th save in 11 opportunities and the 199th of his career with a scoreless ninth.

Ketel Marte had a pair of hits for Arizona.

Nick Williams started in place of Bryce Harper in right field and had two hits.

Harper received a day off and the Phillies were shut out for the fourth time this season.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin was solid in tossing eight innings and giving up five hits and two runs. Eflin (6-6) struck out nine to tie a career high and walked just one while throwing 82 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Eflin retired the first nine Arizona batters before Marte singled to open the fourth inning.

In the fifth, the Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead when Christian Walker looped an RBI single over second baseman Cesar Hernandez’s head. Nick Ahmed followed with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Eduardo Escobar for a 2-0 advantage.

Williams’ double and single were the Phillies’ lone two hits through the first six innings.

Kelly stayed strong into the seventh and got Jay Bruce to ground out into the shift in right and Rhys Hoskins to fly out to center. J.T. Realmuto reached safely on an infield single to third. Realmuto was initially called out before a video review overturned the call. Scott Kingery then followed with what appeared to be an infield single, but another video review this time called him out.

Williams struck out and Maikel Franco lined out to first to open the eighth. Harper then was announced as a pinch-hitter and faced left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, who came in to replace Kelly. Harper flied out to center to end the inning.

In the ninth against Holland, Hernandez opened by striking out swinging. Jean Segura then grounded out to third. Bruce grounded out to first to end the game.

—Field Level Media