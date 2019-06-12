Kingery homer helps Phillies end D-backs' win streak

EditorsNote: changes to “JD” (no periods) in fourth graf; rewords 13th and 14th graf

Jun 11, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park.

Scott Kingery hit a three-run home run to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Jay Bruce, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto each had two hits for the Phillies, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (6-5) gave up six hits and three runs in six innings. He struck out five and walked four.

JD Hammer gave up one run in the seventh, Juan Nicasio tossed a scoreless eighth, and Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 chances.

Ketel Marte homered and contributed three hits, but the Diamondbacks weren’t able to extend their five-game winning streak.

Carson Kelly added a pair of hits for Arizona.

Diamondbacks starter Jon Duplantier (1-1) lasted only three innings and gave up seven hits and four runs.

Kingery stayed red hot with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning for a quick 3-0 lead. Kingery also homered twice Monday in the Phillies’ 13-8 loss in the series opener.

Bryce Harper added an RBI double, his 21st two-bagger of the season, for a 4-0 advantage.

In the third, Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar popped up to third with runners on first and second and two outs.

Kelly ripped a two-run double in the fourth as the Diamondbacks sliced the deficit to 4-2.

Escobar delivered an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fifth to close Arizona within 4-3. It was Escobar’s 55th RBI this season.

The Phillies responded in the fifth. Hoskins walked and went to third on Realmuto’s double. An errant throw to the infield by David Peralta allowed Hoskins to score for a 5-3 lead. Bruce followed with a looping single to left, scoring Realmuto for a 6-3 advantage.

Hoskins extended the Phillies’ lead to 7-3 with an RBI single in the sixth.

The Diamondbacks climbed within 7-4 when Marte slammed a solo homer in the seventh.

Neris opened the ninth by getting Marte to ground out to first. Marte fouled off five pitches before hitting the grounder. Escobar flied out to right, and Peralta flied out to center to end the game.

—Field Level Media