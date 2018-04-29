Albies hits 9th HR, leads Braves over Phillies

Ozzie Albies hit his ninth home run on the first pitch of the game and set the pace for the Atlanta Braves’ 10-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Albies went 2-for-5 and deposited the first offering from Philadelphia starter Vince Velasquez (1-4) over the fence in right-center field. Albies, now tied for the National League lead in home runs, also had a double, a walk, scored three times and drove in three runs.

The win was the second straight for Atlanta and gave the Braves the series win. Atlanta improved to 6-1-2 in series this season. The Braves (16-11) have not been five games over .500 since they were 6-1 on April 13, 2015.

Atlanta put the game away with five runs in the third inning. Nick Markakis had a two-run single and Johan Camargo delivered a three-run homer, his first, during the rally.

The winning pitcher was Brandon McCarthy (4-0), who pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts. It was a nice bounce-back game for McCarthy, who was roughed up for five runs (three earned) in his last start against Cincinnati.

Atlanta used three relievers to shut down Philadelphia over the last 3 2/3 innings. Peter Moylan (1 1/3 IP) and Sam Freeman (1/3 inning) set up Jesse Biddle, who struck out five of the six batters he faced in closing the final two frames. Biddle, a former Phillies prospect who grew up in the area, also doubled in a run in the ninth.

Velasquez allowed six runs on seven hits in four innings, the second straight start in which he hasn’t made it past the fifth inning. He walked two and struck out four, matching his season low. It was the third straight loss for Velasquez, who has lost twice to the Braves this season.

The Phillies pushed across their lone run in the fourth inning on Camargo’s throwing error, which allowed Aaron Altherr to score.

The Braves tacked on three more runs in the eighth. Albies doubled in a pair and then scored on a double by Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Braves begin a three-game series in New York on Tuesday, while Philadelphia starts a three-game set at Miami on Monday.

