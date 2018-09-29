FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2018 / 3:34 AM / in an hour

Camargo sparks Braves to rout of Phils

3 Min Read

Third baseman Johan Camargo started a four-run rally with a home run, and Mike Foltynewicz threw five one-hit innings as the Atlanta Braves coasted to a 10-2 win over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

Camargo went 3-for-5 and broke open a scoreless game with a line drive homer, his 19th, against Jerad Eickhoff to help the Braves break a two-game losing streak and hand Philadelphia its ninth straight loss.

The Braves tacked on three more runs in the inning on Charlie Culberson’s two-RBI single and Ronald Acuna Jr.’s run-scoring hit.

The Braves pounded out 19 hits, with Freddie Freeman going 4-for-5 with three doubles and Acuna going 3-for-6. Six Atlanta players had multiple hits.

Atlanta (90-70) became the first National League team to reach 90 wins after three consecutive 90-loss seasons since the 1991 Braves. Philadelphia (78-82) has not won since Sept. 19.

Foltynewicz did not allow a hit until one out in the fourth. Odubel Herrera doubled to center to drive home Cesar Hernandez, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning. That was the only run allowed by Foltynewicz (13-10) in five innings. He struck out nine and finished the season 3-1 against the Phillies.

Jesse Biddle, Brad Brach and Chad Sobotka each threw a scoreless inning of relief. Arodys Vizcaino allowed a homer to Rhys Hoskins, his 34th, and left the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. Sam Freeman got the final out.

Eickhoff (0-1) couldn’t get out of the fourth inning in his first start of the season. The right-hander missed most of the year with a right lat strain before being activated from the disabled list on Sept. 3. He threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight.

Edubray Ramos followed him with one-third of an inning and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk.

The Braves added a run in the seventh when Nick Markakis scored on shortstop Scott Kingery’s throwing error.

Atlanta tacked on three more in the eighth on an RBI single from Ender Inciarte and a two-run double from Freeman. Freeman added another RBI on a single in the ninth, as did Acuna.

The Braves are 12-5 against the Phillies this season, matching their most wins against Philadelphia. Atlanta has won 11 games against the Phils in six of the last seven seasons.

—Field Level Media

