Phillies finish on high note with win over Braves

Cesar Hernandez’s first-pitch home run set the tone and eight Philadelphia pitchers scattered four total hits as the Phillies defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in both teams’ regular-season finale.

The loss cost Atlanta (90-72), the National League East champions, a chance at the second seed in the playoffs. The Braves will continue their campaign against either Los Angeles or Colorado (who will have a one-game playoff on Monday to decide the NL West champion) on the road on Thursday.

The Phillies (80-82) won for the second consecutive game after they had dropped nine straight outings to fall out of contention for the NL East title and into third place behind Washington.

Philadelphia, who was 15 games above .500 on Aug. 7, has failed to finish the break-even mark for seven straight seasons.

Ranger Suarez started the game for the Phillies and went three innings, giving up a run on three hits and two walks while striking out five before giving way to a parade of relievers, beginning with Adam Morgan in the fourth, continuing with Tommy Hunter (5-4), who pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Seranthony Dominguez pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

Kevin Gausman (10-11) took the loss for the Braves, allowing three runs (two of them earned) in five innings with six strikeouts and three bases on balls.

Philadelphia set the tone for the win with two runs in the bottom of the first, via a leadoff solo round-tripper by Hernandez and a sacrifice fly by Carlos Santana that drove home Jose Bautista.

The Braves got one of those runs back in the third as Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled home Charlie Culberson to cut the lead to 2-1.

But the Phillies stretched their advantage to two runs again in the fifth when Rhys Hopkins’ two-out bloop double plated Bautista, who had singles with one out in the inning, and the continual march of Philadelphia relief pitchers never let the Braves get closer.

