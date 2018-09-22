Braves clinch NL East with victory against Phillies

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz opened the game with six no-hit innings and the Braves survived a late Philadelphia comeback for a 5-3 win, clinching the National League East title and sending them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Foltynewicz (12-10) did not allow a hit until Odubel Hererra led off the seventh with a hit. The right-hander worked 7 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out five.

Arodys Vizcaino pitched a perfect ninth inning earn his 16th save. It was his first save since missing 55 games with right shoulder inflammation and being activated from the disabled list on Aug. 14. His last save came June 17 against the Mets.

The Atlanta offense was led by center fielder Ender Inciarte, who went 2-for-3 and scored three runs. Freddie Freeman and Johan Camargo each drove in two runs.

The Braves knocked out Philadelphia starter Jake Arrieta (10-10) after two innings, the shortest start in his career. Arrieta allowed four runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out two.

It was quite a reversal for Arrieta, who had been 4-0 with a 0.68 ERA in his last four starts against Atlanta. He did not allow a run in three of those four outings.

Atlanta got a pair of runs in the first inning when Camargo slapped a two-run single to left field, driving home Ronald Acuna Jr. and Inciarte.

The Braves made it 4-0 with two runs in the second. Freeman singled to center to drive in Acuna and Inciarte.

The Phillies scored three runs in the eighth. Maikel Franco singled with one out and Asdrubel Cabrera walked, which signaled the end of the day for Foltynewicz. Reliever Jesse Biddle walked Jose Bautista and gave up a two-run single to Cesar Hernandez.

Brad Brach entered and allowed a one-handed RBI single to Rhys Hoskins.Jonny Venters retired pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr on a fly to left, which required a nice running catch by Acuna, and got Carlos Santana on a grounder to short.

The Braves got an insurance run in the eighth when Kurt Suzuki dropped a single into left field, scoring Inciarte, against Seranthony Dominguez.

—Field Level Media