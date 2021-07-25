Braves hit five homers, blast host Phillies

Abraham Almonte homered, singled twice and drove in three runs to lift the Atlanta Braves past the host Philadelphia Phillies 15-3 on Saturday.

Jul 24, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Abraham Almonte (34) celebrates his solo home run with center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson added four hits, including a three-run home run, and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman contributed a two-run home run, single and a walk and Dansby Swanson had three hits and an RBI for the Braves.

Ozzie Albies also hit a three-run home run and Austin Riley had a two-run homer and a single as the Braves recorded 17 hits.

Braves starter Drew Smyly gave up three hits and no runs with three strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Josh Tomlin (4-0) earned the win in relief.

Andrew McCutchen had three hits for the Phillies.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez struggled through 2 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and six runs. Velasquez (3-5) struck out three and walked two.

The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when red hot Freeman ripped a two-run home to right field. It was Freeman’s 23rd homer of the season.

Almonte hit a solo home run in the second and the Braves went ahead 3-0.

Atlanta extended its lead to 4-0 in the third when Swanson lined an RBI double down the left field line. When Almonte added a two-run single off Brandon Kintzler, the lead swelled to 6-0.

The Phillies managed three hits through the first three innings, a double by Bryce Harper and singles by Jean Segura and Alec Bohm.

Smyly walked the bases loaded to open the fourth, but Didi Gregorius grounded into a double play. Pinch hitter Travis Jankowski flied out to left to end the threat.

Pederson hit an RBI single for a 7-0 advantage in the sixth.

The Phillies closed within 7-1 in the sixth when Rhys Hoskins lined an RBI double to center.

Albies crushed a three-run homer off Enyel De Los Santos in the eighth for a 10-1 lead. Shortstop Ronald Torreyes came in to pitch with one out in the eighth and Riley hit a two-run home run on the second pitch for an 11-run advantage.

--Field Level Media