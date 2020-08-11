Phillies slam Braves with early 10-run outburst

Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs and the host Philadelphia Phillies provided starter Aaron Nola with plenty of run support in a 13-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Aug 10, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his three run home run with second baseman Phil Gosselin (8) during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Realmuto homered and knocked in three runs while Roman Quinn and Jean Segura each homered as the Phillies rebounded after being swept in a doubleheader on Sunday.

Quinn had three hits for Philadelphia, which compiled at least four home runs and 10 runs scored in the first two innings for the first time in franchise history according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Nola (1-1) tossed eight strong innings, gave up two hits and one run and struck out 10 for the 14th double digit strikeout performance of his career. The Phillies snapped a nine-game losing streak in his starts, dating to Aug. 20, 2019.

The Phillies ripped 14 hits as a group.

Travis d’Arnaud homered and doubled, while Johan Camargo and Austin Riley also homered for the Braves.

Braves starter Sean Newcomb (0-2) lasted only 1 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and eight runs.

The Phillies jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Phil Gosselin and Rhys Hoskins each singled. Harper then blasted a three-run homer to center field.

In the second, d’Arnaud hit a solo homer to left-center to close the Braves within 3-1.

Quinn responded in the second with a solo home run, his first of the season, for a 4-1 Phillies lead. Realmuto later added an RBI single with the bases loaded for a 5-1 advantage.

Newcomb was lifted and Gregorius hit a towering grand slam to right off reliever Robbie Erlin for a 9-1 lead. It was Gregorius’ sixth career grand slam. Segura then followed with a solo homer to right for a 10-1 advantage.

Realmuto added a two-run homer to left in the fourth off Erlin for a commanding 12-1 lead.

The Braves charged six runs against Nick Pivetta in the ninth. Nick Markakis hit an RBI double, the 500th double of his career. Riley lofted a two-run homer off Trevor Kelley to give Atlanta a seven-run ninth.

