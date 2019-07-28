Realmuto's slam leads Phillies over Braves

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam and the Phillies beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 9-4 on Sunday to salvage a game in the three-game series against their N.L. East rivals.

Jul 28, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) inside the dugout after hitting a grand slam home run during the fifth inning against the against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Realmuto’s blast, his 14th, was one of four homers by the club. Philadelphia also got a solo homer from Bryce Harper, his 18th; a solo shot from Adam Haseley, his third; and a two-run homer from Rhys Hoskins, his 22nd.

The Phillies were leading 2-0 and had the bases loaded with no outs in the fifth inning. After Harper struck out and Hoskins popped out, Realmuto launched a ball deep into the seats in left-center field. It was the first grand slam by a Philadelphia catcher since Mike Lieberthal in July 2006.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (9-2) carried a shutout in the seventh inning when the Braves rallied with for four runs on back-to-back homers by Ender Inciarte, a three-run shot, and a solo homer by Johan Camargo. It was the fourth homer for each player and cut the Philadelphia lead to 6-4.

Nola worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits, three walks and eight strikeouts. It was his third win over the Braves this season and improved his career record to 10-3 against Atlanta.

Atlanta starter Kevin Gausman (4-5) gave up six runs on nine hits - three of them home runs - and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight. Gausman fell to 0-3 against the Phillies in four career starts.

Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-4 and extended his career-long on-base streak to 32 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Acuna and Philadelphia second baseman Jean Segura both had to leave the game after a collision in the seventh inning. Acuna dove headfirst while trying to steal second base and jammed his neck into Segura’s left leg. Segura suffered a right shin contusion when he was struck by the ball that was thrown by Realmuto.

Segura was immediately taken out of the game. Acuna remained in the game to run the bases, but was removed with neck stiffness at the end of the inning and replaced by Charlie Culberson.

—Field Level Media