Zack Wheeler does it all as Phillies top Braves

Right-hander Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings and drove in a pair of runs to help the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the visiting Atlanta Braves 4-0 on Saturday.

Wheeler (1-0) allowed only one hit, a harmless second-inning single to Travis d’Arnaud, and did not walk a batter. He struck out 10, two short of matching his career high, and threw only 90 pitches.

It was the ninth career double-digit strikeout game for Wheeler, his first with the Phillies. He improved to 7-5 in his career against Atlanta.

Wheeler was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBI and became the first Philadelphia pitcher with two hits, two RBIs and 10 strikeouts since Cliff Lee on Sept. 16, 2013.

Archie Bradley pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one, and Hector Neris struck out the side in the ninth to complete the shutout.

The combined one-hitter was the fewest hits allowed by the Phillies since Cole Hamels threw a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs on July 25, 2015.

Atlanta’s Charlie Morton (0-1) took the loss. He worked five innings and allowed three runs on six hits, recorded five strikeouts and issued two walks. The veteran free-agent signee did not allow an earned run over 10 1/3 innings in three Grapefruit League appearances.

Morton had retired nine straight when the Phillies broke the game open with a three-run, two-out rally in the fifth. Jean Segura singled, took second when Roman Quinn was hit by a pitch and scored when Wheeler slapped a high delivery just past Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies. Rhys Hoskins later followed by placing an opposite-field double to left to drive in two runs.

Wheeler doubled home an insurance run in the sixth inning off reliever Sean Newcomb.

The teams meet again on Sunday to complete the three-game series. Philadelphia hasn’t swept a three-game set against the Braves since a season-opening sweep from March 28-31, 2019.

