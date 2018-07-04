Nola dazzles as Phillies finish sweep of Orioles

Nick Williams hit a two-run homer, and Aaron Nola allowed one run in seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies completed a sweep of the brief two-game series against the Orioles with this win. Philadelphia now has won four straight games and pulled to within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Nola (11-2) won his fifth consecutive decision. He gave up the one run in his seven innings, scattering seven hits.

The right-hander also struck out nine and walked two.

Nola has not lost since May 20, a string of eight starts, and he won on a day when the Phillies finished with only three hits overall.

Victor Arano pitched the final two innings for his first career save.

For Baltimore, Yefry Ramirez made his third major league appearance and his second start. Once again, the right-hander pitched well. He gave up two runs (one earned) on just one hit in five innings, with four strikeouts and two walks.

Ramirez (0-2) threw only 65 pitches before fellow rookie David Hess replaced him in the sixth. Hess gave up two runs in two innings, both on the Williams homer in the seventh.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the third when Tim Beckham drew a one-out walk off Nola and scored when Adam Jones lined a double that rolled to the wall in left-center.

Ramirez, meanwhile, did not give up a hit until the fifth inning. Williams walked with one out and went to third when Scott Kingery lined a double to left.

Jorge Alfaro then hit a grounder that first baseman Chris Davis appeared ready to snag, but the ball skipped under his glove, allowing both runners to score and giving the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

Alfaro was credited with one RBI, and the second runner scored on the Davis error.

In the seventh, Carlos Santana led off with a walk before Williams lined his two-run shot to center for the 4-1 lead.

Hess now has allowed 11 homers in 49 innings already this season.

