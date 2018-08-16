Ramos' stellar debut powers Phillies over Red Sox

Wilson Ramos had three extra-base hits in his Phillies debut, leading Philadelphia past the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-4 Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Boston’s five-game winning streak ended, with the Red Sox taking just their third loss in 18 games. Philadelphia won for the second time in six games.

Ramos had two doubles, one triple, three runs and three RBIs as the Phillies split the two-game series with the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old catcher, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31 despite nursing a hamstring injury, was activated off the 10-day disabled list pregame Wednesday. He had been out since July 15.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez struggled through 2 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and three runs before being lifted for Hector Neris. Tommy Hunter (4-2) earned the win in relief, retiring the only batter he faced.

Nick Williams and Justin Bour each added two hits for the Phillies.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up seven hits and three runs (one earned) in five innings. Joe Kelly (4-1) took the loss, yielding a run in his lone inning.

Brock Holt had a pair of hits for the Red Sox.

In the third, Mitch Moreland cleared the bases with a three-run double to deep left-center field for a quick 3-0 Red Sox advantage.

The Phillies rallied with three runs in the fourth to tie the game. Ramos recorded his first hit as a Phillie with a double off the wall in right, scoring Rhys Hoskins. Odubel Herrera added an RBI groundout and Carlos Santana tied the game with an RBI single to right.

Boston appeared to take a 4-3 lead in the sixth on a bizarre play. Pinch hitter Steve Pearce hit a grounder to second, and Cesar Hernandez fielded and threw to Bour at first. Bour had to stretch to make the play and drag his foot on the bag, which video replay confirmed, negating the go-ahead run.

Scott Kingery’s sacrifice fly to right did give the Phillies a 4-3 lead in the sixth as Ramos scored. Ramos had tripled to lead off the inning.

The Phillies extended their lead to 7-3 with three more runs in the seventh on a two-run double by Ramos and an RBI single by Maikel Franco.

Boston loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth against Phillies reliever Pat Neshek. Mookie Betts managed an RBI infield single with two outs to close the gap to 7-4. Seranthony Dominguez, the eighth Phillies pitcher, then got Andrew Benintendi to ground out to first on the first pitch to end the threat.

Dominguez tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out his 13th save.

—Field Level Media