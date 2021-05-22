Red Sox slug their way to big win over Phillies

Rafael Devers homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Danny Santana also homered and the Boston Red Sox defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 on Friday.

Christian Vazquez added two doubles and drove in three runs while Alex Verdugo added three hits and two runs scored before leaving with hamstring tightness.

J.D. Martinez contributed two hits and Xander Bogaerts had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who won their third in a row.

Red Sox starter Martin Perez (2-2) pitched six innings and gave up five hits and three runs while striking out seven and walking one.

Jean Segura homered, singled twice and knocked in two runs while Alec Bohm added two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who have lost three straight.

The Phillies struggled defensively once again and committed three errors.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed five innings and allowed seven hits and five runs, four earned. Nola (3-4) struck out nine and walked one.

The Red Sox went ahead 2-0 in the first inning after an RBI groundout by Bogaerts and an RBI double by Devers.

In the third, Andrew McCutchen doubled with two outs and Segura followed with a mammoth, 433-foot home run to center field.

Nola hung a curve ball with two outs in the fifth and Santana ripped a solo homer to right for a 3-2 advantage. The Red Sox then added two more runs -- an RBI single by Bogaerts and another run on a throwing error by Bohm.

Hunter Renfroe hit an RBI single in the sixth for a 6-2 Red Sox lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bohm lined a soft single to left, scoring Segura to close the Phillies within 6-3.

Devers slammed a two-run homer off Connor Brogdon in the seventh for an 8-3 Boston advantage.

Phillies pinch hitter Brad Miller struck out swinging with runners on first and second to end the bottom of the eighth. For some Boston insurance runs, Vazquez cleared the bases with a double in the ninth.

Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto was placed on the injured list with a contusion at the base of his left hand and joined Didi Gregorius, who’s recovering from a sore elbow.

--Field Level Media