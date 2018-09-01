Cabrera carries Phils past Cubs with 10th-inning homer

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning Friday night, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 2-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs.

Well after Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana and Phillies righty Nick Pivetta left a 1-1 pitchers’ duel, Cabrera hit just his third home run since joining Philadelphia in July, a one-out blast to left-center against the fourth Chicago pitcher, right-hander Steve Cishek (4-2).

The homer was Cabrera’s 21st overall this season. He began the year with the New York Mets.

Right-hander Pat Neshek (2-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless top of the 10th.

The win, just Philadelphia’s fourth in its last 12 games, allowed the Phillies (72-62) to pull within two games of the first-place Atlanta Braves (74-60) in the National League East.

Both starters pitched well, and neither got a decision.

Quintana took a one-hit shutout and a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning before allowing a one-out double to Roman Quinn and a two-out, game-tying single to Cesar Hernandez.

Quintana was pulled at inning’s end, charged with one run and three hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

Pivetta lasted five innings, during which he allowed one run and five hits. He walked three and struck out six.

The lone run against Pivetta came courtesy of Javier Baez’s 29th home run of the season with one out in the fifth.

Two of the five hits allowed by Pivetta were by Quintana, a pair of singles that matched his previous season total.

Despite the 2-for-2 effort, the Cubs elected to pinch hit for Quintana in the seventh. Tommy La Stella came through with a single, his 21st pinch-hit of the season, a franchise single-season record.

Quintana, Baez, Daniel Murphy and Albert Almora Jr. all collected two hits for the Cubs, who lost for just the second time in their past 10 games.

The loss dropped the Cubs’ record in extra-inning games to 8-8. The Phillies improved to 8-5 in extra-inning contests.

Chicago out-hit Philadelphia 9-5.

—Field Level Media