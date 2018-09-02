Hendricks, Cubs cruise past Phillies

Kyle Hendricks tossed six strong innings, Kyle Schwarber supplied a two-run triple, and the visiting Chicago Cubs notched a 7-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Hendricks (11-10) won for the fifth time in his past six decisions, limiting the Phillies to one run on six hits while striking out four and walking two.

Jesse Chavez followed with two perfect innings while striking out three, and Randy Rosario got the last three outs.

Javier Baez contributed three hits, a run and an RBI for Chicago. Ian Happ had a solo homer, while David Bote and Ben Zobrist added run-scoring doubles.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant chipped in two hits and a run. He was activated from the disabled list and played in his first game since July 23 after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Losing pitcher Zach Eflin (9-6) gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out four. Nick Williams led the Philadelphia offense with two hits and an RBI.

Daniel Murphy led off the game with a double to right. Baez followed with an infield single, and Murphy scored and Baez advanced to third on shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera’s throwing error. One out later, Baez scored on Zobrist’s double to left.

The Cubs made it 4-0 in the third. With Anthony Rizzo on first and two outs, Bryant smacked a double to put runners in scoring position. Schwarber then hit his second triple of the season.

The Phillies strung together three singles in the fourth to push across a run. Odubel Herrera, Wilson Ramos and Williams had the hits, but a double-play ball helped Hendricks escape further damage.

Happ’s 14th homer of the season, off Edubray Ramos, gave the Cubs a 5-1 advantage in the seventh. Happ’s long ball was just his second since July 19 and first since Aug. 16.

Bote’s RBI double and Baez’s run-scoring single off Austin Davis in the ninth completed the scoring. Davis’ throwing error earlier in the inning helped Chicago add the insurance runs.

The teams will play the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday.

