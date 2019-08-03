Abreu, White Sox survive Phillies in 15 innings

EditorsNote: Adds detail, adjusts throughout.

Jose Abreu singled home Leury Garcia for the winning run in the top of the 15th inning to lift the visiting Chicago White Sox past the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, on Friday.

Abreu’s hit came against outfielder Roman Quinn, who entered the game to open the 14th. J.T. Realmuto’s attempted tag of Garcia at the plate was reviewed, but the call of safe was upheld.

Abreu also homered, while Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson and Garcia had two hits apiece for the White Sox. Matt Skole, in his season debut and fifth career game, tied it with an RBI single against Jose Alvarez with two outs in the ninth.

White Sox starter Ivan Nova tossed five-plus innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits. Josh Osich (1-0) earned the win and struck out Quinn to end the game.

Quinn homered, singled twice, stole two bases and scored two runs for the Phillies. Jean Segura and Cesar Hernandez each added two hits.

Phillies starter Jason Vargas made his debut after he was acquired before the trade deadline. Vargas was solid, going 6 1/3 innings and giving up five hits and two runs while striking out five and walking one. Quinn took the loss despite two solid innings.

Reliever Vince Velasquez earned an outfield assist in left field in the 14th inning, throwing out James McCann at home plate to keep the game alive.

Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the third, as Anderson doubled and Abreu followed with a towering two-run homer. Abreu’s 440-foot shot was his 23rd of the season.

Quinn responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the frame, and the Phillies closed within 2-1.

Philadelphia tied the game at 2 in the sixth when Anderson committed a throwing error, allowing Segura to score. With runners on second and third and two out, Adam Haseley struck out to end the threat.

In the seventh, the White Sox played with the infield in, and Segura hit an RBI single to right for a 3-2 advantage. Realmuto struck out with the bases loaded, and the White Sox stayed within one run.

Chicago’s Yolmer Sanchez led off the eighth with a triple against reliever Nick Pivetta. But Pivetta retired the next three batters to preserve the lead before Skole’s tying single.

