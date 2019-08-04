Garcia's grand slam helps lift White Sox past Phillies

Leury Garcia belted a grand slam, Eloy Jimenez added a three-run home run and Tim Anderson hit a solo shot to lift the visiting Chicago White Sox to a 10-5 win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of an interleague series.

Aug 4, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia (28) watches his grand slam home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago out-hit Philadelphia 11-9 as the White Sox earned their first series victory since taking two of three games at Tampa Bay from July 19-21.

Chicago came alive for a five-run rally in the second inning, punctuated by Garcia’s first career grand slam on a 1-1 pitch from Phillies left-hander Drew Smyly with two out.

Ryan Goins opened the scoring by grounding an RBI single that deflected off the glove of diving Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins and into right field. Goins, who went 2-for-4 with a double, has reached base in 13 of 17 games since the White Sox selected his contract from Triple-A Charlotte on July 17.

Philadelphia scored its first run in the fifth on a Corey Dickerson RBI single before drawing within 5-3 and chasing Reynaldo Lopez from the game in the sixth. Bryce Harper worked a leadoff walk to set up the rally, which included three consecutive one-out singles. Cesar Hernandez and Scott Kingery drove in runs with their hits.

A late barrage and 2 2/3 combined innings of scoreless relief from Aaron Bummer and Evan Marshall helped Lopez (6-9) emerge with the victory. Lopez spaced three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Smyly (2-6) suffered his first defeat in three starts with the Phillies, yielding five runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Still, he recovered after the second inning, and with fellow southpaw Ranger Suarez combined to retire 13 straight White Sox hitters following Garcia’s grand slam.

Chicago scored four runs on six hits in two innings against Mike Morin, with Yolmer Sanchez delivering an RBI single in the seventh for one of his two hits.

Dickerson capped the scoring with a two-run home run against Josh Osich with two outs in the ninth.

Dickerson, Kingery and J.T. Realmuto had two hits apiece for Philadelphia.

